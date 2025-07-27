Next Article
Kidney sale racket exposes gaps in organ donation regulations
A kidney sale racket in Tamil Nadu has revealed big gaps in how organ donations are regulated.
The illegal network targeted people struggling with money, like construction worker L. Manikandan, who was promised ₹5 lakh for his kidney but got ₹4.50 lakh after surgery last December.
Even with strict laws, vulnerable folks are still getting taken advantage of.
Two hospitals lost their transplant licenses after scam came to light
After the scam came to light, two hospitals lost their transplant licenses as investigators found workers were being exploited using fake documents.
Experts now say it's time for a serious policy overhaul to protect people from these rackets and make sure organ donation is actually safe and fair for everyone.