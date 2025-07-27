Next Article
PM Modi receives warm welcome in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a lively reception in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday.
Locals and party supporters lined the roads, cheering and tossing flower petals as his convoy passed by—making it clear they were excited to see him visit their state.
Modi waves at crowds
Modi's main stop was Ariyalur, where he joined the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival at Gangaikonda Cholapuram. The event celebrates legendary Chola king Rajendra Chola-I's birth anniversary.
Before heading to the festivities, Modi took a moment to wave back at the crowds who turned out to greet him along his route.