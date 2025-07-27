Next Article
Rampaging elephants in Kerala, a well mishap, and more
Three wild elephants wandered into Kerala's Malappuram district, sending people scrambling as the animals damaged vehicles and crops.
One elephant even pushed a mini truck while residents looked on in shock.
Forest officials eventually managed to guide the herd back toward the woods.
One elephant fell into a well
During the commotion, one elephant fell into a well in a crowded area.
Forest teams worked hard to get the elephants safely out.
Similar incidents have happened elsewhere in India lately
This isn't just a one-off—similar incidents have happened elsewhere in India lately, often sparked by things like loud music near forests.
Police in Haridwar recently cracked down on noise after another elephant attack left a man hurt.
It's a growing reminder of how tricky life can get when people and wildlife share space.