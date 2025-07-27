Rampaging elephants in Kerala, a well mishap, and more

During the commotion, one elephant fell into a well in a crowded area. Forest teams worked hard to get the elephants safely out.

Similar incidents have happened elsewhere in India lately

This isn't just a one-off—similar incidents have happened elsewhere in India lately, often sparked by things like loud music near forests.

Police in Haridwar recently cracked down on noise after another elephant attack left a man hurt.

It's a growing reminder of how tricky life can get when people and wildlife share space.