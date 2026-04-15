Kerala issues high UV index alert amid Maharashtra Karnataka heatwaves India Apr 15, 2026

Heads up, Kerala! The state disaster management team has put out a high UV index alert, with UV levels peaking between 10am and 3pm asking everyone to watch out for sun damage.

At the same time, the weather department says heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu is expected to experience hot and humid weather, so it's not just Kerala feeling the heat.