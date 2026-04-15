Kerala issues high UV index alert amid Maharashtra Karnataka heatwaves
India
Heads up, Kerala! The state disaster management team has put out a high UV index alert, with UV levels peaking between 10am and 3pm asking everyone to watch out for sun damage.
At the same time, the weather department says heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka, while Tamil Nadu is expected to experience hot and humid weather, so it's not just Kerala feeling the heat.
KSDMA advises sun safety measures
KSDMA suggests wearing full sleeves, rocking UV-protection sunglasses, and skipping direct sun during peak hours.
IMD also warns that Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha could see severe heat too.
Too much sun can lead to skin damage or eye damage, so if you can, stay indoors during midday and look out for those who might need extra care.