Kerala launches 1st phase of Census 2027 with digital enumeration
India
Kerala just launched the first phase of Census 2027, with over 61,000 enumerators visiting homes across the state, covering both towns and villages.
This time, everything is digital: data is collected using a mobile app and a web portal.
Households are being asked 34 key questions to help map out how people live across Kerala.
Kerala Census self-enumeration ended door-to-door survey
Before this phase, people could fill in their details online during a self-enumeration period that wrapped up in June 2026.
The current door-to-door survey runs through July 30, 2026. There is another big round coming up (Population Enumeration) in February 2027.
All this information will help shape future planning and policies for the state and beyond.