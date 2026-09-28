Kerala launches 2nd phase of Operation Toofan anti-drug campaign
India
Kerala just rolled out the second phase of its anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan, at Malabar Arts and Science College.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala wants to get more people involved through local bodies this time.
The first phase made a real impact, with drug use in Kerala declining up to 30%, thanks to strong police work and women spotting early warning signs in children.
New Toofan Janajagratha Samithi launched
At the launch, local leaders and ministers joined forces as Toofan warriors, with grama panchayat presidents getting Toofan badges to show their commitment.
The new Toofan Janajagratha Samithi is all about bringing the community together to fight drug abuse, with plans to keep building on the progress.