Kerala launches probe into CEC Gyanesh Kumar over 2006 allegations
India
Kerala has launched a fresh investigation into Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, focusing on corruption allegations from his time as Public Works Department secretary back in 2006.
The probe will also look at the suicide of Malaysian civil engineer Lee See Been, who reportedly left a note referring to Kumar.
Malayankeezhu Venugopal prompts KSTP probe
The main focus is on irregularities in the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) and claims of misconduct.
Earlier inquiry didn't go far, partly due to suspected outside influence.
Now, after a formal petition from Congress leader Malayankeezhu Venugopal, officials say this new probe will be thorough and fair, aiming to finally answer some tough questions and ensure accountability.