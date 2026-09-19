Kerala logs near 100 million electricity units on Sept 17, 18
India
Kerala was arguably the highest recorded in September in the State, clocking 99.92 million units on September 17 and 99.43 million units on September 18.
That's a sharp jump from last year's numbers for these dates, which were 86.37 million units and 85.5 million units.
Kerala's KSEB warns of evening restrictions
The state's power demand peaked at 5,348 megawatts on September 18.
Because the monsoon was weak this year, Kerala had to import about 80% of its electricity instead of relying on hydropower.
While the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) was able to avoid power curbs so far, it has warned there could be evening restrictions if the demand keeps up, especially since reservoir levels are much lower than last year.