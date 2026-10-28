Kerala man arrested with 872g cannabis candies targeting Kozhikode students
India
A 31-year-old man named Pintu was arrested in Kerala after being caught with 872gm of cannabis-infused candies hidden under his scooter seat.
Authorities say he planned to sell these sweets to students around schools and colleges in Kozhikode, raising fresh concerns about drugs reaching young people.
Excise probes Uttar Pradesh Kerala ring
Investigators believe Pintu is linked to a drug trafficking ring smuggling drugs from Uttar Pradesh into Kerala to target students near schools and colleges, as well as small-scale vendors.
The excise department is now working to track down others involved.
Meanwhile, schools have been urged to keep an extra eye out and step up checks around their campuses to help keep students safe.