Kerala may see 4,20,120 tons of Onam waste this year
India
Kerala might see its Onam festival waste pile up to 4,20,120 tons this year, a big jump from the usual.
With daily trash rising by about 40% during the festivities thanks to special events and gatherings, local authorities are worried about handling all that extra garbage.
Kerala government orders Onam cleanup plans
To keep things under control, the government has told departments and local bodies to create cleanup plans and use Haritha Karma Sena for waste collection.
Hotels, restaurants, traders, and residents' groups are also being asked to help cut down on littering and bad disposal habits.
The focus is on spreading awareness about health risks and making this Onam cleaner for everyone.