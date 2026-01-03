Next Article
Kerala MLA Antony Raju found guilty in decades-old evidence tampering case
Kerala MLA and former Transport Minister Antony Raju has just been convicted for tampering with evidence in a 1990 narcotics case involving an Australian national.
The verdict, delivered on January 3, 2026, comes nearly 20 years after charges were filed.
Raju's sentencing hasn't been announced yet.
Why this matters
Back when he was a junior lawyer, Raju was accused of messing with a key piece of evidence—Salvatore's underwear—in the drug case. Court clerk Jose was also found guilty.
This is a big deal for Raju, who is a leader of the Janathipathya Kerala Congress and is part of Kerala's ruling coalition.