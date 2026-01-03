Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu season kicks off: Bulls, tradition, and big crowds
Jallikattu is back! The first event of 2026 happens January 3 at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukkottai.
This iconic Tamil Nadu sport—where participants try to hold onto charging bulls—marks the start of the Jallikattu season leading up to the Pongal festival and draws huge local excitement.
What's happening this year?
Organizers expect about 600 bulls and 300 tamers from nearby districts, with prizes like two-wheelers up for grabs.
Safety is a top priority: only online applications are accepted, and strict rules are in place under animal welfare laws.
With medical teams on standby and crowd control for up to 5,000 spectators, the focus is on keeping both people and animals safe while honoring tradition.
Why does it matter?
Thatchankurichi isn't just any village—it's known for kicking off Jallikattu season every year.
For many young people in Tamil Nadu, this event blends adrenaline, heritage pride, and a sense of community you won't find anywhere else.