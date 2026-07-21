Kerala monsoon down 35% endangers pookkalam flowers and nendran bananas
India
Kerala's monsoon season is off to a rough start, with rainfall down 35% from normal levels. Out of the usual 1,106.5mm, the state got just 722.1mm so far this monsoon season.
This dry spell is hitting hard right before Onam; flowers for Pookkalam and nendran bananas (both festival essentials) are struggling to grow, leaving farmers worried about their harvests and incomes.
Kerala districts deficient, experts warn shortages
12 out of Kerala's 14 districts are officially deficient in rainfall, with Wayanad seeing the biggest drop (61% less rain) and Idukki also hit hard (59% deficit).
Agricultural experts warn that if this keeps up, we could see supply shortages and price hikes during festival season, a tough blow for both farmers and everyone celebrating Onam.