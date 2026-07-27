Kerala names Ashutosh Dash to Mullaperiyar Dam panel after pushback
Kerala just named Ashutosh Dash, a former chief engineer from Odisha, as its new expert on the Mullaperiyar Dam safety panel.
This happened after Kerala pushed back against the National Dam Safety Authority's removal of its previous nominee last month.
The state officially notified the National Dam Safety Authority about Dash's appointment last week, making sure its voice is heard in upcoming dam evaluations.
IPoE to assess Mullaperiyar by December
The Independent Panel of Experts (IPoE) was set up on January 6 to check the Mullaperiyar Dam's safety by December 2026.
Kerala's earlier nominee, T.K. Sivarajan, stepped down due to personal reasons (confirmed by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary).
With Dash now on board, Kerala stays involved in decisions about this historic and often debated dam.