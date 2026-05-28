Kerala native on Saudi death row returns home after 20yrs 

Abdul Rahim, a native of Feroke, Kerala , returned home on Eid al-Adha after spending nearly two decades in a Saudi Arabian prison. His release came after an intense crowdfunding campaign by Malayalis across the globe. Rahim was sentenced to death for the accidental death of his Saudi sponsor's differently-abled son in 2006. He was arrested and sent to jail. While in jail, a Riyadh court sentenced him to death in 2012.

Case Rahim had moved to Saudi in 2006 Rahim had moved to Saudi in 2006 in search of better opportunities. He initially got an opportunity to work as a house driver for the Al-Shahri family. However, he was later asked to look after his employer's 16-year-old son, who was physically disabled and dependent on a breathing apparatus. While traveling with the teen one day, the two got into an altercation about jumping the red light after the boy allegedly pressed Rahim to do so, which he refused.

Incident His sentence was commuted During the heated disagreement, he accidentally touched the medical device attached to the child, disconnecting the life support. As the child lost consciousness, he panicked and failed to seek the boy medical assistance, resulting in the teenager's death. He was initially sentenced to death for the accidental killing but his sentence was later commuted in July 2024 after the boy's family agreed to pardon him in exchange for blood money (diya) of 15 million Saudi Riyals (approximately ₹34 crore).

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Fundraising effort Rahim's case, fundraising campaign However, a Riyadh court later ordered Rahim to serve out the complete 20-year prison sentence, which ended on May 19. Rahim's case attracted widespread attention in Kerala, leading to a massive fundraising campaign by the Abdul Rahim Legal Aid Committee during Ramadan in 2024. People from all walks of life donated to help free him. The crowdfunding saw more donations pour in when a software start-up team, Spinecodes, created a 'Save Abdul Rahim' app so that people could donate.

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Homecoming details Rahim's release and return home The campaign eventually raised around ₹47 crore, including ₹34 crore paid as "blood money," which eventually led to his release from death row. He returned to Kerala at 7:35am on Eid al-Adha. At home, his mother, Fathima, could not hold back her tears as she told the media that for the past 20 years, she had prayed for this moment. "For years I prayed only for one thing—to see my son once again before my last breath."