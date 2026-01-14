Next Article
Kerala nun who accused Bishop of rape gets government support
India
The Kerala government has stepped in to help the nun who accused ex-Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, giving her and two fellow nuns a ration card after they spoke up about financial struggles at their convent.
Officials personally handed over the cards, following orders from Civil Supplies Minister G. R. Anil.
Nun thanks government, pushes for justice
Grateful for the support, the nun has also asked for a special public prosecutor to help with her ongoing legal fight—she's still challenging Mulakkal's 2022 acquittal in the Kerala High Court.
She's voiced disappointment that church leaders have stayed silent but remains determined to keep pursuing her case despite all the hurdles.