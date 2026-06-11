Kerala on alert as Kozhikode man preliminarily positive for Nipah India Jun 11, 2026

Kerala is on high alert after a 43-year-old businessman in Kozhikode tested preliminarily positive for Nipah virus and is now on a ventilator.

Health Minister K Muralidharan says the government has started contact tracing and isolating people who may have been exposed, including healthcare workers.

They are preparing a route map of the patient's movements and identifying contacts he interacted with before being hospitalized.

The final test results are still awaited, but officials urge people not to panic: precautions are in place.