Kerala: Red alert in 6 districts as southwest monsoon intensifies

Weather impact

One dead, IMD warns of waterlogging, infrastructure damage

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the six districts, which could lead to waterlogging and infrastructure damage. In Thrissur's Manaloor, a tree fell on a temporary shed, killing a 29-year-old man. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for six districts, namely, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad, and a yellow alert for three other districts.