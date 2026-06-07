Kerala: Red alert in 6 districts as southwest monsoon intensifies
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts in Kerala due to intense rainfall caused by a cyclonic circulation. The affected districts are Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Idukki. The weather system has also coincided with the rapid advancement of the southwest monsoon into Maharashtra and other parts of the country.
Weather impact
One dead, IMD warns of waterlogging, infrastructure damage
The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the six districts, which could lead to waterlogging and infrastructure damage. In Thrissur's Manaloor, a tree fell on a temporary shed, killing a 29-year-old man. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for six districts, namely, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad, and a yellow alert for three other districts.
Monsoon advance
Southwest monsoon advances into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
The southwest monsoon has advanced into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to reach the Delhi-NCR region between June 25 and 30. Before it arrives in north India, a western disturbance will bring thunderstorms and gusty winds across Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Central India is also expected to have stormy weather with scattered rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha till June 12.