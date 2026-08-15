Kerala Onam being tested by spike in staple food prices

Onam is almost here, but Kerala's festival spirit is being tested by a sudden spike in everyday food prices.

Over just three weeks, rice has gone up by ₹4-10 per kg, sugar now costs ₹54/kg (up from ₹48), and raw bananas (essential for banana chips) are selling for ₹75-80/kg.

Even coconut oil, a must-have for Onam feasts, is still over ₹300/kg (though at least that's lower than last season, when it had crossed even ₹500 per kg).