Kerala Onam being tested by spike in staple food prices
Onam is almost here, but Kerala's festival spirit is being tested by a sudden spike in everyday food prices.
Over just three weeks, rice has gone up by ₹4-10 per kg, sugar now costs ₹54/kg (up from ₹48), and raw bananas (essential for banana chips) are selling for ₹75-80/kg.
Even coconut oil, a must-have for Onam feasts, is still over ₹300/kg (though at least that's lower than last season, when it had crossed even ₹500 per kg).
Anoop Jacob offers rice at ₹26/kg
The jump in prices is being blamed on hoarding by mill owners in Andhra Pradesh and more sugarcane going to ethanol production instead of sugar.
Local traders are urging the government to step in before festival sales take a hit.
In response, Food Minister Anoop Jacob says the state will offer rice at ₹26/kg through the open market sales scheme and keep an eye on things so Onam celebrations aren't spoiled for everyone.