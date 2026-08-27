Kerala Onam liquor sales jump to ₹771.29cr in 8 days
India
Kerala saw a huge spike in liquor sales this Onam, raking in ₹771.29 crore in just the first eight days of the festival, up from ₹694.96 crore last year for the same period.
The state-run Bevco, which handles all official alcohol sales, says this jump is reported for the first eight days of the 10-day Onam season, till August 25.
Officials expect Onam sales over ₹826.38cr
Even though Uthradam day (August 25) brought in ₹126.31 crore, slightly less than last year's ₹137.64 crore, officials are still confident that total Onam sales will break last year's ₹826.38 crore.
For Kerala, these festival-time Bevco sales remain a major source of revenue every year.