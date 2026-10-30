Kerala orders ID checks under 23 after fatal crash
India
Kerala has just rolled out a new rule: if you look under 23, bars will need to check your ID before serving you alcohol.
This move comes after a heartbreaking accident involving a 19-year-old who allegedly drank at several bars and was involved in a car crash that killed three people.
The government hopes this step will help keep young people safer and encourage more responsible drinking.
Kerala liquor policy due November
The state's upcoming liquor policy, expected in November, is all about balancing social responsibility with Kerala's tourism vibe.
Bars caught breaking the age rule could even lose their licenses.
Recent actions like canceling a license granted for selling Horti Wines through a bakery show officials are getting serious about how alcohol is sold and served.