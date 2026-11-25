Kerala panel orders Attappady girls 15+ checks and health report
After the tragic loss of 10 infants this year, Kerala's assembly panel has ordered health monitoring for girls aged 15 and above in Attappady.
It has also directed government officials to submit a report on maternal and child health, including sickle cell disease cases, to get a clearer picture by December 20.
Assembly committee seeks tribal healthcare accountability
The committee wants better nutrition for tribal patients and more Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes voices in hospital management at Government Medical College, Palakkad.
It checked the Tribal Specialty Hospital, Kottathara, its Amrutham Veedu and de-addiction center, and the Model Residential School at Mukkali to see how things are working and pushed for monthly reviews of development projects.
Plus, it sought details of the land distributed under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and action against illegal buildings on tribal land, hoping all these steps will make life healthier and fairer for the community.