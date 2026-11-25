The committee wants better nutrition for tribal patients and more Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes voices in hospital management at Government Medical College, Palakkad.

It checked the Tribal Specialty Hospital, Kottathara, its Amrutham Veedu and de-addiction center, and the Model Residential School at Mukkali to see how things are working and pushed for monthly reviews of development projects.

Plus, it sought details of the land distributed under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and action against illegal buildings on tribal land, hoping all these steps will make life healthier and fairer for the community.