Consumer court tells IRCTC to refund Re 1 shortfall
What's the story
A consumer commission in Kerala has ordered the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to pay a passenger ₹3,100 for not refunding him the exact amount due on a canceled train ticket. The Kasaragod District Consumer Commission directed IRCTC to refund the missing ₹1 with 9% interest from August 17, 2024, till realization. The commission also asked IRCTC to pay ₹100 as compensation and ₹3,000 toward litigation costs within 30 days of receiving the order.
Case details
Ticket cancelation details
The dispute arose after a passenger canceled his AC three-tier train ticket that had been booked for ₹553 on August 20, 2024.
The ticket was canceled on August 17, well within the permissible time frame.
However, IRCTC deducted ₹180 as cancelation charges and ₹9 as GST from the refundable amount of ₹341.
Compensation claim
Passenger sought ₹1 lakh as compensation for confusion
The commission noted that the amount refundable to the passenger was ₹341, but IRCTC only refunded ₹340, leaving a shortfall of Re 1.
The passenger claimed this discrepancy caused him confusion and mental agony and demanded ₹1 lakh as compensation for confusion, another ₹1 lakh for breach of trust, ₹5,000 toward litigation expenses and the remaining Re 1.
Rejected response
IRCTC's version rejected by commission
IRCTC's version in the case was rejected by the commission as it was barred by limitation.
The commission also observed that IRCTC did not justify the deduction of ₹1 from the passenger's refund.
It held that this failure constituted "a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice," making IRCTC liable to compensate the complainant.
Refund significance
Even a small amount like ₹1 is important: Commission
The commission emphasized that even a small amount like ₹1 is important, and the complainant was entitled to ₹100 as compensation for this shortfall.
"Just because one rupee is paid less, the said fact really counts and complainant is entitled to ₹100 as compensation," it stated.
It also fixed ₹3,000 as litigation costs for the complainant.
The order directs IRCTC to pay these amounts within 30 days of receiving it.