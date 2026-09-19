Kerala pauses rule requiring 30% theory marks for classes 8-10
India
Kerala has put a pause on its rule that made students in classes eight to 10 score at least 30% in theory exams.
The policy, started by the Left Democratic Front in 2024 to boost academic standards, was rolled out gradually but faced pushback from teacher groups.
Now, students won't need to worry about hitting that 30% mark, at least for now.
Teacher unions decry suspension, seek consultation
Not everyone's happy with the change. Teacher unions like AKSTU say dropping the minimum marks could hurt trust in Kerala's education system and wish there'd been more discussion before making such a big call.
Earlier, students who didn't meet the mark could retake exams with extra support, but with this suspension, student performance will be measured by the existing system.