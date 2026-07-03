Kerala plan to cut low-alcohol taxes angers Mar Thoma Church
India
Kerala's government recently proposed lowering taxes on low-alcohol beverages, but the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church is not happy about it.
Theodosius Mar Thoma, Metropolitan, made it clear at an event in Pathanamthitta that the Church stands firmly against all types of liquor.
Mar Thoma Metropolitan urges liquor free Kerala
The Metropolitan urged a liquor-free Kerala, hoping others would join in.
He emphasized, "Selling them to youngsters is not acceptable to the Church."
The move has sparked criticism from opposition parties and church communities.
Meanwhile, the state clarified that sales have not started yet; any final decision will come after more discussions within the ruling parties.