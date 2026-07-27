Kerala Plus Two Save A Year SAY exam results released
India
Kerala's Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) exam results are out!
If you took the supplementary exams, you can check your scores online at results.hse.kerala.gov.in or grab your digital mark sheet from DigiLocker.
The SAY exam is a lifeline for students who didn't clear all subjects in the regular round, so you don't have to lose a whole year.
Enter registration details and report errors
To see your result, just enter your registration number and date of birth on the website.
Double-check your mark sheet for any mistakes. If something looks off, let your school or DHSE know right away so it gets sorted quickly.