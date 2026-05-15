Kerala Police bust illegal kidney ring, arrest 9 after raids
India
Kerala Police just uncovered a major illegal organ trade operation, arresting nine people, including the alleged mastermind Muhammed Najeeb and his wife, after statewide raids on May 8.
The group targeted people struggling financially, arranging around 25 illegal kidney transplants over nearly three years using fake documents to get around donation laws.
Muhammed Najeeb charged up-to-20L per transplant
Najeeb reportedly charged patients up to 20 lakh rupees per transplant but paid donors much less, sometimes only half.
A key agent named Sreeja helped recruit donors, while others handled the paperwork.
Now, police are digging into whether any hospitals were involved and stronger scrutiny is needed to protect vulnerable people from being exploited like this.