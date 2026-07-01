Kerala police seize MDMA, ganja and arrest 599 in Malappuram

Malappuram police register 498 drug cases

Operation Toofan led to 498 drug cases and 599 arrests in Malappuram district so far, with some suspects already in jail.

Police also went after illegal tobacco sales under COTPA laws, registering 79 cases and arresting 78 more people.

Authorities say they are not slowing down any time soon and will keep using smarter strategies to fight drugs across Kerala.