Kerala police seize MDMA, ganja and arrest 599 in Malappuram
India
Kerala police just wrapped up a major anti-drug drive called Operation Toofan in Malappuram, and the numbers are pretty striking.
The team seized over 1kg of MDMA, 24.13kg of ganja, brown sugar, meth, hash oil, and even 28 ganja plants, definitely not your average bust.
Malappuram police register 498 drug cases
Operation Toofan led to 498 drug cases and 599 arrests in Malappuram district so far, with some suspects already in jail.
Police also went after illegal tobacco sales under COTPA laws, registering 79 cases and arresting 78 more people.
Authorities say they are not slowing down any time soon and will keep using smarter strategies to fight drugs across Kerala.