Kerala Pollution Control Board finds sewage contamination in Kadambrayar river
India
A new report from Kerala's Pollution Control Board just revealed that the Kadambrayar River is in trouble, with water samples showing high levels of fecal contamination at spots like Manakkakadavu and Brahmapuram, with officials linking the pollution to untreated sewage discharge.
Basically, the river's not safe right now, thanks to a spike in harmful bacteria.
NGT tells Kochi to fix sewage
After these worrying results reached the National Green Tribunal, local authorities (including Kochi Corporation) were told to step up.
They've been asked to fix sewage treatment issues, crack down on polluters, and improve how waste is managed near the river.
The goal: clean up the Kadambrayar and make its water safe again.