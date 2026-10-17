Kerala prepares Sabarimala with Nilackal shelter, AI parking, 461 busses

Kerala is switching things up for the busy Sabarimala pilgrimage, taking cues from the Tirupati model.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan shared that a new German-style shelter at Nilackal will fit 6,000 people, and AI-powered parking is coming to 21 spots.

To make travel smoother, KSRTC is rolling out 461 busses for pilgrims.