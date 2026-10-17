Kerala prepares Sabarimala with Nilackal shelter, AI parking, 461 busses
India
Kerala is switching things up for the busy Sabarimala pilgrimage, taking cues from the Tirupati model.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan shared that a new German-style shelter at Nilackal will fit 6,000 people, and AI-powered parking is coming to 21 spots.
To make travel smoother, KSRTC is rolling out 461 busses for pilgrims.
Public Works fixes Chalakkayam road 15cr
The Public Works department is renovating Chalakkayam road at a cost of ₹15 crore to quickly fix it up before the season starts.
There's also a focus on keeping the Pampa river clean and boosting safety with police, fire teams, and 22 medical emergency units.
Departments say they're ready, and yes, there will be plenty of Appam and Aravana for everyone making the trek this year.