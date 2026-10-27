Kerala private bus operators start hunger strike over Priyadarshini scheme
Private bus operators in Kerala have started an indefinite hunger strike outside the Secretariat, protesting the Priyadarshini free travel scheme.
They say the scheme has eroded the women-passenger base of private busses on routes where KSRTC has a monopoly and is hurting their earnings, making it tough to keep their services running.
Leaders like Rijas A.J. K.K. Thomas, and Sharanya Manoj are leading the protest.
Kerala operators demand fare hikes
The operators want ticket prices raised for everyone, including students, and are pushing for recommendations from the Padmakumar Commission to be put in place to help stabilize their industry.
They're also frustrated by rising fuel and spare-parts costs, plus a recent ₹8-per-liter hike in fuel prices.
Other demands include better support from transport offices and stopping KSRTC from taking over long-distance routes (over 140km).
The strike will continue until these issues are addressed.