Kerala private bus operators start hunger strike over Priyadarshini scheme

Private bus operators in Kerala have started an indefinite hunger strike outside the Secretariat, protesting the Priyadarshini free travel scheme.

They say the scheme has eroded the women-passenger base of private busses on routes where KSRTC has a monopoly and is hurting their earnings, making it tough to keep their services running.

Leaders like Rijas A.J. K.K. Thomas, and Sharanya Manoj are leading the protest.