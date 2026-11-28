Kerala probes doctors prescribing unapproved cosmetics after alleged mercury case
Kerala's government is looking into a complaint that some doctors have been prescribing unapproved cosmetic products.
This comes after a 17-year-old girl was diagnosed with kidney disease allegedly linked to the prolonged use of a fairness cream containing mercury.
The state's chief minister has now asked health officials to review how these products are being prescribed and whether stricter rules are needed.
Dr Prathibha seeks strict prescribing guidelines
Dr. Nair says he used F-Tune for years without issues and stopped recommending it once mercury risks were known, even advising his patients to stop using it.
Still, Dr. K. Prathibha sought strict guidelines to prevent doctors from prescribing such products, pointing out that these products were still being used despite government action against the cream.