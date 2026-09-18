Kerala railway police, RPF arrest 3 after 34kg cannabis seizure
India
Kerala's Railway Police and RPF are on high alert after 34kg of cannabis was seized at railway stations and on trains in separate incidents over the past few days.
As part of Operation Toofan, officers have ramped up checks, leading to the arrest of three people in connection with the seizures.
Kerala railways report cannabis seizures
On September 18, 2026, two men from West Bengal were caught with 22kg of cannabis at Palakkad Junction after acting suspiciously near a platform toilet.
In another incident, police found 8kg stashed in a sleeper coach on the Tata Nagar Express, and earlier, on the morning of September 17, a 19-year-old was arrested at Ernakulam Junction carrying another 4kg.
Officials say these checks will continue to keep Kerala's railways safer for everyone.