Kerala is making school life a bit easier: starting next academic year, one recommendation is that school bags should not exceed 10% of a student's weight, and the plan is to pilot the initiative in select schools next academic year.

A meeting chaired by Minister for General Education N. Samsudheen gave shape to the preliminary action plan, which comes after a plea by Munthazeer M. a student at a Thrissur school, about heavy bags was discussed in the Assembly.