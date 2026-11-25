Kerala recommends 10% bag weight cap, pilot next academic year
Kerala is making school life a bit easier: starting next academic year, one recommendation is that school bags should not exceed 10% of a student's weight, and the plan is to pilot the initiative in select schools next academic year.
A meeting chaired by Minister for General Education N. Samsudheen gave shape to the preliminary action plan, which comes after a plea by Munthazeer M. a student at a Thrissur school, about heavy bags was discussed in the Assembly.
Kerala schools to provide water, lunch
Schools will now provide drinking water and lunch on campus so kids don't have to carry extra stuff from home.
A pilot run starts in select primary schools, within four years, it will be rolled out in all lower and upper primary schools in the State.
There's also talk of new timetables, two sets of textbooks, and more digital tools, all aimed at keeping backpacks lighter and students healthier.