Kerala records 34% June rainfall deficit, IMD warns July shortfall
India
Kerala just wrapped up June with 34% less rainfall than usual, and that's got people worried about possible droughts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says July isn't looking much better, which is tough news for farmers since June and July usually bring nearly two-thirds of the state's southwest monsoon rain.
IMD blames El Nino, weak winds
The IMD points to a stronger El Nino, some unhelpful ocean patterns, and weak monsoon winds as the main reasons for the shortfall.
Some districts like Wayanad and Idukki have been hit especially hard.
Water reservoirs are also running low (the KSEB's hydroelectric reservoirs just 20% full by the end of June), so everyone's hoping August or September can help turn things around.