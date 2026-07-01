Kerala records 34% June rainfall deficit, IMD warns July shortfall

IMD blames El Nino, weak winds

The IMD points to a stronger El Nino, some unhelpful ocean patterns, and weak monsoon winds as the main reasons for the shortfall.

Some districts like Wayanad and Idukki have been hit especially hard.

Water reservoirs are also running low (the KSEB's hydroelectric reservoirs just 20% full by the end of June), so everyone's hoping August or September can help turn things around.