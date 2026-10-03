Kerala renames IT department to include AI and future technologies
India
Kerala just gave its technology department a fresh new name: it's now the Department of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Future Technologies.
Announced during the 2026 governor's policy address, this update isn't just about branding; it reflects the department's broadened role in promoting startups, deep tech projects, and next-generation innovation.
Kerala reforms include Semicon Keralam
This shift is part of Kerala's bigger plan to turn its knowledge capital into real economic power.
With a series of institutional reforms like the Kerala State Digital Technology Mission, The Future Corporation, and Semicon Keralam, the state is aiming for better digital governance and a strong future in technology, especially in areas like semiconductors.