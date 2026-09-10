Kerala renames old-age homes 'Snehalayam' to foster warmth for seniors
India
Kerala is giving its old-age homes a heartfelt upgrade, renaming them Snehalayam, which translates to "Home of Love."
This change comes after the State Human Rights Commission pushed for a more respectful name, aiming to make these places feel warmer and more welcoming for seniors.
Private institutions urged to adopt 'Snehalayam'
The new name will be used in all government-run and private homes, with private institutions encouraged to join in.
The idea is to reflect Kerala's values of caring for elders and help shift how society views aging.
Social activists are widely appreciative of the move, saying such symbolic changes can have a significant impact on how society perceives and treats its aging population.
More details on the rollout are expected soon.