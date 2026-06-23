Kerala reports 15 new Shigella cases, 165 this June
Kerala's health department just reported 15 new Shigella infections on Tuesday, bringing the total for June to 165.
Most cases this month are coming from Kozhikode, with others spread across Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kollam.
Since January, there have been 241 cases statewide, and six deaths were linked to the infection in June.
Shigella outbreaks spread, Nipah monitoring eases
Kozhikode tops the list with 57 cases declared an outbreak zone; Wayanad, Thrissur, and Alappuzha also have official outbreaks. Other districts like Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram are seeing smaller numbers.
On a related note: health officials say Nipah virus monitoring is easing up (11 low-risk contacts finished their observation period symptom-free), but one patient remains on ventilator support.
Shigella causes diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps
Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
It usually spreads through contaminated food or water, or close contact with someone infected.