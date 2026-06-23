Kerala reports 15 new Shigella cases, 165 this June India Jun 23, 2026

Kerala's health department just reported 15 new Shigella infections on Tuesday, bringing the total for June to 165.

Most cases this month are coming from Kozhikode, with others spread across Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kollam.

Since January, there have been 241 cases statewide, and six deaths were linked to the infection in June.