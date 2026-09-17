Kerala reports nearly 300 deaths from flu and leptospirosis
Kerala is dealing with a tough health situation: this season, influenza and leptospirosis have led to almost 300 deaths.
The state has seen over 10,000 flu cases so far, mainly from H1N1, A H2N3, and Influenza B strains.
Leptospirosis has also been deadly, causing more than 170 confirmed or suspected deaths.
Doctors urge flu shots for elderly
Doctors are now urging older adults to get their flu shots since they are most at risk. The spike in cases might be due to weird weather and changing viruses.
People visiting hospitals with flu symptoms should necessarily wear masks and maintain respiratory hygiene while mild flu cases are told to isolate at home.
For leptospirosis (which can look like any viral fever in the initial days), early diagnosis is key, especially for farmers and outdoor workers who need extra protection.