Kerala resident Raju, 65, killed by wild elephant in Wayanad India Jun 10, 2026

A 65-year-old man named Raju was killed by a wild elephant in Wayanad, Kerala, on Wednesday morning after the animal wandered into a residential area.

This happened just a day after a woman lost her life in a similar attack in Idukki district.

Despite quick medical help, Raju did not survive his injuries.