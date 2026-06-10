Kerala resident Raju, 65, killed by wild elephant in Wayanad
India
A 65-year-old man named Raju was killed by a wild elephant in Wayanad, Kerala, on Wednesday morning after the animal wandered into a residential area.
This happened just a day after a woman lost her life in a similar attack in Idukki district.
Despite quick medical help, Raju did not survive his injuries.
Residents call for stronger wildlife safeguards
These back-to-back tragedies highlight growing tensions between people and wildlife near Kerala's forest borders.
Locals are worried as more elephants stray into villages, and many are now calling for stronger steps to keep both communities and animals safe.