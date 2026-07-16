Kerala retiree M.J. Antony asks CM for extra over-80 pensions
India
M.J. Antony, an 88-year-old retired government worker from Kerala, has written to the Chief Minister asking for extra pension benefits for state retirees over 80.
Right now, central government pensioners get more as they age, starting with a 20% boost at 80 and going up to double their basic amount by age 100, but Kerala's seniors don't get these increases.
Antony reminds Kerala of pension promises
Antony pointed out that the Supreme Court sees pensions as key to dignity in old age, and reminded the government about past promises, like a ₹1,000 monthly allowance proposal and a manifesto pledge to match central rates that still haven't happened.
He also talked about how rising healthcare costs make things tough for older pensioners, urging the state to act soon.