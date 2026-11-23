Kerala revamps Sabarimala online booking with Aadhaar OTP and cancelations
Kerala is revamping the Sabarimala temple's online booking system to fix issues like bulk bookings and empty slots.
Now, pilgrims will need Aadhaar-based OTP verification to book, and there'll be an option to cancel if plans change, so unused slots can go to others.
The goal? Make it fairer for everyone heading there this pilgrimage season.
Sabarimala booked but fewer pilgrims arriving
Even though all slots are technically booked till January 9, way fewer people are actually showing up, raising concerns about slot hoarding.
This drop in real visitors has hit local businesses and the Travancore Devaswom Board hard.
While some want spot bookings back, officials say there are no plans to impose any such restrictions, but new features like rescheduling should help make things smoother for both pilgrims and locals.