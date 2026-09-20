Kerala seeks ESA exemption for 131 Western Ghats villages
Keralam is asking the central government to exempt around 131 villages, covering 9,993 square kilometers of land, from Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) rules in the Western Ghats.
The state's Agriculture Minister T Siddique says they'll file official objections by September 24, aiming to shield local homes and farms from new restrictions.
V D Satheesan seeks farmland protections
Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his team are working closely with farmers and officials to make their case.
They're worried the ESA draft could hurt communities that rely on agriculture for their livelihood.
As Revenue Minister A P Anilkumar put it, "The government will not take any stand which will adversely affect the people."
The state hopes these efforts will keep vital farmland and villages out of tough new limits.