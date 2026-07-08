Kerala seeks probes after Wayanad landslide 3 dead 5 missing

Tunnel work halted ₹5L compensation

Work on the Wayanad-Kozhikode tunnel is now on hold until the probes are done.

The state will give ₹5 lakh each to the families of the migrant workers who lost their lives and cover medical bills for those injured.

While the state government called it a "man-made disaster" due to possible lapses at the site, the construction company says it wasn't their fault.

The search for answers (and accountability) is ongoing.