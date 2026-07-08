Kerala seeks probes after Wayanad landslide 3 dead 5 missing
India
A tragic landslide at the Wayanad tunnel construction site last Friday has left three workers dead and five still missing.
Kerala's Chief Minister V D Satheesan has called for two official investigations: one into whether environmental rules were followed, and another to find out exactly what went wrong.
Tunnel work halted ₹5L compensation
Work on the Wayanad-Kozhikode tunnel is now on hold until the probes are done.
The state will give ₹5 lakh each to the families of the migrant workers who lost their lives and cover medical bills for those injured.
While the state government called it a "man-made disaster" due to possible lapses at the site, the construction company says it wasn't their fault.
The search for answers (and accountability) is ongoing.