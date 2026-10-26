Kerala seeks urgent central help repatriating citizens from Saudi Arabia
India
Kerala has reached out to the central government, asking for urgent help to bring back its people stranded in Saudi Arabia after flight disruptions due to ongoing tensions.
The state says it is crucial to get everyone home quickly, as many are facing growing difficulties.
G. Devarajan calls for chartered flights
Those stuck include pilgrims returning from Umrah and people on visit visas, some needing medical care, including patients, pregnant women, and children.
Special Representative of the Keralam Government and All India Forward Bloc General Secretary G. Devarajan called for talks with airlines and suggested chartered flights if needed, urging a proactive plan like during the COVID-19 crisis to make sure everyone gets home safely.