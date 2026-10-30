Kerala seizes 20,570-liter in Sreemoolanagaram spirit bust, Operation Thunder
India
Kerala just pulled off its biggest-ever spirit bust: 20,570-liter were seized from a warehouse in Sreemoolanagaram.
The raid, part of "Operation Thunder" under the state's Mayangilla Keralam anti-drug campaign, marks a major win against illegal liquor activity.
Three accused planning Kerala liquor supply
Three accused, Thomas, Rejo, and Nawas, were allegedly planning to supply the spirit for distribution to illicit liquor networks in the southern districts of Kerala and Palakkad district.
The excise team behind the raid got a special shout-out from Minister M Liju, who praised their hard work and said this is all about building a drug-free Kerala.