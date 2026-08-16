Kerala starts PMAY-Urban phase to give ₹4L to 30,000 families
India
Kerala is rolling out the next phase of the PMAY-Urban housing scheme, hoping to make homeownership a reality for about 30,000 families.
Each household can receive ₹4 lakh in support, with funding shared between the center, state government, local bodies, and the beneficiaries themselves.
Beneficiaries to bear 25% of costs
To unlock ₹450 crore from the center, Kerala will sign an MOU soon.
Under this phase, each beneficiary gets ₹1.5 lakh from the center and ₹1 lakh from the state. The rest comes partly from municipalities and partly from the beneficiary.
Beneficiaries now need to cover 25% of costs out of pocket. This marks a shift from Kerala's earlier model where local bodies covered more of each home's price tag.