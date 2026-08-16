Kerala starts PMAY-Urban phase to give ₹4L to 30,000 families

To unlock ₹450 crore from the center, Kerala will sign an MOU soon.

Under this phase, each beneficiary gets ₹1.5 lakh from the center and ₹1 lakh from the state. The rest comes partly from municipalities and partly from the beneficiary.

Beneficiaries now need to cover 25% of costs out of pocket. This marks a shift from Kerala's earlier model where local bodies covered more of each home's price tag.