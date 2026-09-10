Kerala starts SIT probe into alleged Lionel Messi match irregularities
Kerala's government has kicked off a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged financial irregularities tied to a planned (but never held) Lionel Messi and Argentina football match in Kochi.
Sports Minister O J Janeesh announced the move, saying it was based on a sports department report.
The event was originally pitched by the previous government but fizzled out when Argentina chose to play elsewhere.
Sports Minister flags 10L/200cr sponsor approval
Janeesh raised concerns about "large-scale financial irregularities," especially how a sponsor with just ₹10 lakh in capital got approved for an event that they claim costs ₹200 crore.
He pointed out possible lapses in checking the sponsor's finances and getting proper permissions.
The SIT aims to clear things up and investigate the alleged irregularities.