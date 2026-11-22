Kerala steps up action against illegal cosmetics and protein powders
Kerala is stepping up against illegal cosmetics and protein powders after reports linked some products to serious kidney problems, including cases involving a 17-year-old girl and singer Saleem Kodathoor.
Health Minister K. Muraleedharan says the move targets unapproved items, especially those imported without proper safety information.
Kerala to enforce checks, penalize sellers
The government will run strict checks in stores and online, pulling any product that promises quick beauty or muscle gains without approval.
Sellers could lose their licenses or even face criminal charges.
There's also a focus on stopping misleading ads and holding influencers accountable for promoting unsafe stuff online.
Muraleedharan urges everyone to check approvals and talk to real medical experts before trying these products. Your health comes first.