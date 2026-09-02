Kerala targets 2L Arab tourists by 2027, ₹5,000 cr
Kerala is aiming to welcome 2 lakh Arab visitors by 2027, hoping to boost tourism revenue to nearly ₹5,000 crore.
Last year saw 1.22 lakh Arab tourists bringing in over ₹3,000 crore.
Oman has overtaken Germany and France to enter Kerala's top 10 inbound markets, showing growing interest in Kerala's travel scene.
Kerala Indo-Arab summit records 16,632 meetings
To build stronger ties, Kerala hosted the Indo-Arab Connect Tourism Summit with Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan inaugurating the summit.
The summit brought together more than 162 tour operators from 10 Arab countries and nearly 200 Indian stakeholders including hoteliers and Ayurveda centers.
16,632 business meetings took place, and more than 100 exhibitors from India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives showcased their offerings.
Kerala plans roadshows, aims ₹25,000 cr
Organizers are planning roadshows across Arab countries and a second summit in April 2027.
The goal? To generate ₹25,000 crore from Arab tourism over the next three to five years.